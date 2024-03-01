Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBTC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 202.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 154.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 285,900.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

Enterprise Bancorp Increases Dividend

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.07 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 12.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

