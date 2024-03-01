Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 30,114 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Polaris worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 1,473.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,805,000 after buying an additional 619,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $49,002,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth $19,887,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PII opened at $92.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.87. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Polaris

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.