Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $300,000 in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRNO has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TRNO opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $65.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.17.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.45%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

