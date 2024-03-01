EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.07% of EPAM Systems worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $304.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $315.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.95. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.57.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,797. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

