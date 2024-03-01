Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ventyx Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

VTYX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -1.06. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 1,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $37,371.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,690.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

