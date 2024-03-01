Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Energy Fuels Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Energy Fuels in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Noble Financial analyst M. Heim now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UUUU. StockNews.com upgraded Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 259.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 1,282.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In related news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $41,785.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,900.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.