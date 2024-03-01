Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for CF Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

CF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

NYSE:CF opened at $80.67 on Thursday. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

