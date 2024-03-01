Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sunrun Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sunrun in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now forecasts that the energy company will earn ($1.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.67). The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.62.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.54. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,278,084.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,278,084.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $74,250.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,396,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,456,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,131 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,223. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after buying an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 35.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,127,000 after buying an additional 3,748,696 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 22.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,403,000 after buying an additional 1,865,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,589,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 112.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after buying an additional 1,180,823 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

