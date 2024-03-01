Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Holdings Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Euronet Worldwide worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Stephens upgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

EEFT opened at $109.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.21. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

