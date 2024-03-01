Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 358.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,874 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Everi worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Everi by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 872,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Everi by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Everi by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,464,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,358,000 after buying an additional 300,028 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth $1,793,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Everi by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 24,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.09. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

