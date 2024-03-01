EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for EverQuote in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

EVER has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

EVER stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.87.

In other EverQuote news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $160,811.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,858,407 shares in the company, valued at $28,675,220.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,038,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $160,811.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,858,407 shares in the company, valued at $28,675,220.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,636 shares of company stock worth $2,585,567 over the last three months. 38.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 82.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth $53,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

