Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Down 39.1% in February

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the January 31st total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Exagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.22. Exagen has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exagen by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exagen by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 547,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 44,518 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,504,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exagen by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exagen by 66.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

