Exchange Income Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.15.

EIF opened at C$48.46 on Wednesday. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$42.05 and a one year high of C$55.74. The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

In other news, Director Donald Streuber acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$45.25 per share, with a total value of C$226,250.00. Corporate insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

