Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Short Interest Down 42.1% in February

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exela Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XELAP. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 1,829.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 87,804 shares in the last quarter.

Exela Technologies Stock Performance

Exela Technologies stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

