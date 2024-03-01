Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.94 Per Share

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s current full-year earnings is $17.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.60 EPS.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $354.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 1.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $178.87 on Wednesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $122.10 and a 12-month high of $198.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.22 and a 200 day moving average of $170.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 494,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,921,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 27.83%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

