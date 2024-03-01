Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 49,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,055 shares of company stock worth $392,935. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

