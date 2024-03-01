Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 50,990 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,990 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of Fluence Energy worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Fluence Energy by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

In other news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $156,279,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLNC. Roth Capital raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.