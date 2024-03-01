Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth $896,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,030,000 after buying an additional 64,406 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $139.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.89 and its 200 day moving average is $120.00. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $141.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,539,058. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

