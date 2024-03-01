Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.95 Million Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.11% of Travel + Leisure worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,936,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,930,000 after acquiring an additional 227,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,980,000 after acquiring an additional 636,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $44.69 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.61. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.