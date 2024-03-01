Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 13,911 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,911 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 30.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 20,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,593,000 after acquiring an additional 327,269 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,307,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $700,292 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

CRUS stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $618.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

