Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,992,607 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,992,607 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.33% of Chegg worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHGG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered Chegg to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

Chegg Stock Performance

CHGG stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $920.89 million, a PE ratio of -55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $18.77.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.94 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.54%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

