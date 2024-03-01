Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ferguson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Ferguson’s current full-year earnings is $9.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ferguson’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

FERG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

FERG stock opened at $211.45 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $212.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ferguson by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after buying an additional 66,197 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Ferguson by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,341,000.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

