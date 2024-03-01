Ferguson plc to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ferguson in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Ferguson’s current full-year earnings is $9.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ferguson’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.2 %

FERG opened at $211.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.26. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $212.24.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.