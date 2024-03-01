Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,448 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after purchasing an additional 131,103 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 843.2% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after purchasing an additional 122,128 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,895,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5,173.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 95,908 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC stock opened at $154.09 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $101.54 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.90.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

