Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.47.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.51%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

