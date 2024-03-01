Filo (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Stock Price Up 1%

Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.12. 6,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 23,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.
Filo Trading Up 1.0 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04.
About Filo
Filo Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.
