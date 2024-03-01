Financial Contrast: Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) and PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) and PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Commvault Systems has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagerDuty has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commvault Systems and PagerDuty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems $784.59 million 5.34 -$35.77 million ($0.03) -3,189.27 PagerDuty $370.79 million 6.04 -$128.42 million ($0.82) -29.41

Profitability

Commvault Systems has higher revenue and earnings than PagerDuty. Commvault Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagerDuty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Commvault Systems and PagerDuty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems -0.09% 32.27% 7.43% PagerDuty -18.00% -22.87% -6.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Commvault Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of PagerDuty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of PagerDuty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Commvault Systems and PagerDuty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems 0 2 2 0 2.50 PagerDuty 0 5 2 0 2.29

Commvault Systems presently has a consensus price target of $85.60, suggesting a potential downside of 10.56%. PagerDuty has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.94%. Given PagerDuty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PagerDuty is more favorable than Commvault Systems.

Summary

Commvault Systems beats PagerDuty on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls. It also provides Commvault HyperScale X, an easy-to-deploy scale-out solution; and Metallic Recovery Reserve, an easy button to adopt secure and scalable cloud storage in minutes. In addition, the company provides technology consulting, Ransomware recovery, education, and remote managed services. Further, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, and installation services, as well as customer education and as-a-service under the Metallic brand. The company sells its products and services directly through its sales force, and indirectly through its network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers to large enterprises, small or med-sized businesses, and government agencies. It supports customers in a range of industries, including banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

About PagerDuty

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Response, that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; PagerDuty Process Automation products, which empower users with the ability to create automated workflows and runbooks that span different scripts, tools, APIs, and system commands to safely hand off the knowledge required to use these tools correctly and consistently; PagerDuty Event Intelligence, that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; and PagerDuty for Customer Service, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues. It serves various industries, including software and technology, telecommunications, retail, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and financial services. PagerDuty, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.