Financial Contrast: Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) vs. DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) and DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Straumann and DENTSPLY SIRONA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Straumann N/A N/A N/A DENTSPLY SIRONA -5.44% 10.91% 5.25%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Straumann $2.69 billion N/A $455.89 million N/A N/A DENTSPLY SIRONA $3.92 billion 1.77 -$950.00 million ($1.01) -32.36

This table compares Straumann and DENTSPLY SIRONA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Straumann has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Straumann and DENTSPLY SIRONA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Straumann 0 1 2 0 2.67 DENTSPLY SIRONA 0 3 6 0 2.67

DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.87%. Given DENTSPLY SIRONA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DENTSPLY SIRONA is more favorable than Straumann.

Volatility & Risk

Straumann has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA beats Straumann on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; surgical instruments; and implant-borne prosthetics. It provides ceramic healing and screw-retained abutments; intraoral scanners; 3D printers; milling and grinding machines; and prevention products. In addition, it offers biomaterials, bone substitutes, membranes, and soft tissue management and oral healing products; digital solutions for dental labs, dentists, and centralized milling centers; surgical instruments comprising surgical and modular cassettes, guided instruments, bone block fixation sets, bonerings, titanium pin sets, and other cassettes; and edentulous, pro arch fixed, prosthetic, and mini-implant solutions for edentulous patients. Further, it provides esthetic restorations that include ceramic implant monotypes, ceramic implants, abutments, biologics, and other solutions; and Emdogain for wound healing. Further, it offers systems ClearCorrect aligners; and training and education services to its customers. The company provides its products to general dentists, specialists, and dental technicians and laboratories, as well as corporate customers, such as distributors, hospitals, universities, and dental service organizations in approximately 100 countries through a network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. Straumann Holding AG was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products. The Consumables segment offers endodontic products comprising drills, filers, sealers, irrigation needles, and other tools or single-use solutions, which support root canal procedures; restorative products that include artificial teeth, dental ceramics, digital dentures, precious metal dental alloys, and crown and bridge porcelain products. It also provides small equipment products, which comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers, as well as dental anesthetics, prophylaxis paste, dental sealants, impression materials, teeth whiteners, and topical fluoride. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

