First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $144.99, but opened at $153.95. First Solar shares last traded at $152.32, with a volume of 939,916 shares traded.

The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.48.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sora Investors LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,585,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

