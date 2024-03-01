First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.79

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.79 and traded as high as $16.69. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 35,430 shares traded.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.