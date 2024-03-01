First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the January 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FEX opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.34 and its 200-day moving average is $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $75.51 and a twelve month high of $95.47.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3994 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
