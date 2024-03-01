Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN BDL opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Flanigan's Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter. Flanigan's Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

