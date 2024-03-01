FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE FLT opened at $279.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

