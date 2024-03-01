Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Flex by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Flex by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Flex by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Flex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $28.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flex news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,944.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

