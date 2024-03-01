Fmr LLC Has $53.21 Million Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,877,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Embraer worth $53,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Embraer by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after buying an additional 1,712,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Embraer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,142,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,065,000 after purchasing an additional 46,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,374,000 after purchasing an additional 466,642 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Embraer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,382,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Embraer by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,367,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 33,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ERJ. HSBC lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Embraer Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

