Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Synchrony Financial worth $62,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,220,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,095,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $61,172,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,187,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $41.23 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $477,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

