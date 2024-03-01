Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,679 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on F shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

