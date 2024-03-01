Ford Motor to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Ford Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Ford Motor’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Shares of F opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

