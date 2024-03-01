Ford Motor to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ford Motor in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Ford Motor’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on F. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,899,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 133.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832,600 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

