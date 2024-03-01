Frederica M. Williams Sells 2,714 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average is $58.80. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -214.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

