Freshpet, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Freshpet in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

FRPT opened at $113.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.83. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 63.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 129.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 155.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Freshpet by 104.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $271,000.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

