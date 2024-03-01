FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Issued By National Bank Financial

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $2.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $35.17. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.4944 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 89.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.3% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.