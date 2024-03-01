FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Issued By B. Riley

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hecla Mining in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HL. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 2.19.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,913,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,564,000 after acquiring an additional 345,694 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,686,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,923,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,992,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,891 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after buying an additional 6,033,244 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

