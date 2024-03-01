FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Valmont Industries, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $14.93 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $15.55 per share.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.50.

NYSE VMI opened at $211.93 on Thursday. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $188.63 and a 52 week high of $335.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

