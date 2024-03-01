FY2024 EPS Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.51. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN opened at $86.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.88. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $102.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,042,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,042,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,648,059. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

