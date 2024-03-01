FY2024 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for OceanaGold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

OGC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Desjardins raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cormark lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$3.50 price objective on OceanaGold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.88.

TSE:OGC opened at C$2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.49. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$2.08 and a 1 year high of C$3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.60.

In other news, Director Paul Benson acquired 44,400 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

