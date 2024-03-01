FY2024 EPS Estimates for Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) Boosted by Analyst

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perseus Mining in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Perseus Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

TSE:PRU opened at C$1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 5.63. Perseus Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.32 and a 52-week high of C$2.30. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.54.

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

