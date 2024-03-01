FY2024 EPS Estimates for Playtika Holding Corp. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Playtika in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Playtika’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Playtika’s FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.26 million. Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.

Playtika Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. Playtika has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Playtika by 1,904.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 96,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Playtika by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Playtika by 624.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 176,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Playtika by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

