FY2024 EPS Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. Reduced by Cormark (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPB. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.69.

Superior Plus Price Performance

SPB opened at C$9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.14. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$9.05 and a 52-week high of C$11.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.84. The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allan Angus Macdonald acquired 53,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,983.67. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

