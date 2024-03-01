FY2024 EPS Estimates for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Reduced by Noble Financial

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for E.W. Scripps in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.18. The consensus estimate for E.W. Scripps’ current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

E.W. Scripps Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SSP opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. E.W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.